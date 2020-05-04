Heber Jedidiah Evans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heber Jedidiah Evans, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - On Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, Heber Jedidiah Evans, Jr., passed away at the age of 73. "Jedi" Evans was born in North Charleston, SC, on January 14th, 1947 to Heber and Wanda Evans. He graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in 1969. He married Teri Gainey and later received a Master's Degree from Appalachian State University. Together they had two daughters, Tiffany and Star. He was a successful Real Estate Developer throughout the Low Country. He was a gifted musician and loved to use his talent to bring joy to those around him. His favorite motto was, "don't worry, be happy." He had a heart of gold and a generosity of spirit that will be remembered. "Jedi" is survived by his two daughters (Tiffany and Star), three grandchildren (Christina, Anna, and Christopher), and long-time companion Lecia Martin. He is also survived by four sisters, Gayle, Sylvia, Renee, and Cynthia. He will be lovingly missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved