Heber Jedidiah Evans, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - On Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, Heber Jedidiah Evans, Jr., passed away at the age of 73. "Jedi" Evans was born in North Charleston, SC, on January 14th, 1947 to Heber and Wanda Evans. He graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in 1969. He married Teri Gainey and later received a Master's Degree from Appalachian State University. Together they had two daughters, Tiffany and Star. He was a successful Real Estate Developer throughout the Low Country. He was a gifted musician and loved to use his talent to bring joy to those around him. His favorite motto was, "don't worry, be happy." He had a heart of gold and a generosity of spirit that will be remembered. "Jedi" is survived by his two daughters (Tiffany and Star), three grandchildren (Christina, Anna, and Christopher), and long-time companion Lecia Martin. He is also survived by four sisters, Gayle, Sylvia, Renee, and Cynthia. He will be lovingly missed.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.