|
|
Helen Anderson Pruitt Charleston - Helen Anderson Pruitt, wife of Dr. A. Bert Pruitt, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born April 11, 1936 in Anderson, SC, daughter of Helen Frances Anderson and Johnson Ira Harrelson. She attended Hanna Girls High School in Anderson, later graduating from the University of South Carolina, with a BA in Education. For two years she taught school in Savannah, leaving to work as a Flight Attendant for Delta. She and her husband married May 27,1961. Helen taught Sunday School at St Michaels and later was a member of the Alter Guild at the Church of the Holy Communion. Helen was active in community affairs, serving as President of the Women's Council at the Gibbes Museum and later as chairman of the board. She also served on the board of the Charleston Symphony, chaired the Beaux Art Ball, and served on the board of Visitors of the University of South Carolina. She enjoyed the beach and traveling, and her love of history prompted her to become one of the first licensed Charleston City Guides. She also had a passion for French cuisine and delighted family and guests with her astounding culinary talents. Many folks left her kitchen with pockets full of pralines. She and her husband enjoyed preservation and restoring the Timothy Ford House, which today reflects her good works. She was a lifelong member of Alpha Delta Pi and for the sorority, she served as president of the Savannah Alumnae Association and Province President for the international organization. She was instrumental in adding Alpha Delta Pi chapters at Augusta College, College of Charleston, Winthrop University, and Francis Marion University, thereby enabling thousands of women to become Alpha Delta Pi sisters over the ensuing years. Helen received the Boatwright Alumnae Loyalty Award in 2007, which is the highest award an ADPI alumna can receive for contributions to the organization. The Alpha Delta Pi chapter at the College of Charleston annually awards the Helen Pruitt Excellence Award to a collegiate member in recognition for her leadership. Helen is survived by her husband, her daughters, Helen Frances Butler (Herbert); Anna Cecilia Pruitt, MD; and Llewellyn Elizabeth Neigeiros (Francisco Tony), and five grandchildren Herbert Butler III, Frances Butler, Julia Groff, Holly Neigreiros and Ellie Neigreiros. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Anderson Nelson. The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Bishop Gadsden. Because of the Covid 19 quarantine, no funeral is planned. A family graveside ceremony will be carried out at Magnolia Cemetery and a celebration of life event planned whenever conditions permit. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bishop Gadsden Residents Fund, One Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or to the ADPi Foundation,1386 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30306, in Helen's honor. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2020