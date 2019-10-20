Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Anderson Waring Tovey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Helen Anderson Waring Tovey Mt. Pleasant - Helen Anderson Waring Tovey, widow of Marion Hall Waring and Herman "Judge" Renneker Tovey, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm in St. Paul's Church, 316 West Carolina Avenue, Summerville. Reception in Doar Hall will immediately follow the service. Burial will be private. Helen Tovey was born September 21, 1921 in Thornton, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Josephine Sanders Anderson and the late Bradford Eric Anderson. Her parents moved to Summerville, South Carolina in 1926 where she received her elementary and high school education. She attended the University of South Carolina, School of Business in 1939 and continued as a member of the USC Alumni Association. She had many careers which included working for the US Sixth Naval District during World War II and as an administrative assistant at Trident Technical College. Helen was very active in the Summerville community. She was chairman of March of Dimes and fund drives and was one of the original members of the Summerville Preservation Society serving as secretary. She was a life member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of South Carolina and a retired member of the Rebecca Motte Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a devoted member of St. Paul's Church in Summerville, serving as Spiritual Life Chairman delegate for the ECW conventions, Sunday school teacher and choir member for over 20 years. Later in life, she took her passion for the piano and played the music she loved and shared it often with the community of Summerville. She is survived by two daughters, Ann Waring DuPre; and Elizabeth Waring Martschink and her husband Miles of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one son, John Ball Waring and his wife Mary of Charleston, SC; step-daughter, Hermeine Tovey of Hanahan, SC; two grandchildren, Elizabeth DuPre; Brown and her husband Alton and Miles Hunter Martschink, Jr. and his wife Margot of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one great-grandchild Eliza DuPre; Brown. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty Anderson Waring, her two brothers, Eric Eugene Anderson and Robert Eldon Anderson and her son-in-law Samuel Jervey DuPre; III. The family would like to extend their gratitude and deepest appreciation to her Sandpiper caregivers over the past years for their love, dedication and devotion. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Church, 111 Waring Street, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 21, 2019

