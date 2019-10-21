Helen Anderson Waring Tovey Mt. Pleasant - Relatives and friends of Helen Tovey are invited to attend her memorial service Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm in St. Paul's Church, 316 West Carolina Avenue, Summerville. Reception in Doar Hall will immediately follow the service. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Church, 111 Waring Street, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019