Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
(843) 563-3325
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
St. George United Methodist Church
Helen Ayer


1928 - 2020
Helen Ayer Obituary
Helen Ayer St. George, SC - Helen Louise Ayer, 91, widow of Avery H. Ayer, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Magnolias of Santee. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at St. George United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Theron Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Bamberg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Helen was born on November 14, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph Nathaniel and Annie Eliza Darnell. She was a shipping clerk with Conoflow Industries and a member of St. George United Methodist Church. She is predeceased by siblings, Annie Lou Walters, Modell Gibson, Hazel Sharpe, Harvey (Buck) Darnell and Betty Jo Camp. Surviving are two sons, Allan H. (Anne) Ayer, St. George and Ricky O. (Dawn Lord) Ayer, Summerville; two daughters, Carolyn L. Ayer, St. George and Wanda G. (Anne Bagnal) Ayer, Columbia; grandchildren, Keri Anne (Jeffy) Westbury, Elizabeth (Wes) Brickle, Kara (Trent) Pendarvis, Rick (Lacey) Ayer; great-grandchildren, Avery Anne Westbury, Emily Brickle, Nora Brickle, Jack Pendarvis and Tilson Pendarvis; brothers, Eugene "Buddy" (Jeanice) Darnell, Barnwell and John Edward "Ed" (June) Darnell, Denmark. Memorials may be made to St. George United Methodist Church, Choir Fund, PO Box 508, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2020
