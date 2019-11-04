Helen Bell Young ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL - Helen Bell Young, formerly of Charleston, SC and widow of Robert E. Young, entered into eternal rest October 18, 2019. Helen was born September 29, 1919 in Augusta, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Young Madrazo, grandsons, Carlyle (Kim) Madrazo, Paul Madrazo and Craig Madrazo, along with great-grandchildren Madison, Matthew, Anthony and Isabella. Graveside service will be Sunday November 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Bethany Cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019