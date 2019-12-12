|
Helen C. Hamilton PARKERS FERRY, SC - Mrs. Helen C. Hamilton, 89, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Funeral Service Celebrating the life of Mrs. Helen C. Hamilton will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Mark AME Church, 8721 Old Jacksonboro Road, Parkers Ferry Section of Adams Run, Rev. Bernard Johnson, Minister. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until time of service. Interment: Greater St. Mark AME Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road. She is survived by her children, Ellis Hamilton, Burnette Jenkins, Rev. Doris Gabe, and Kenneth Hamilton, siblings, Alphonso Campbell, Peter Drayton, Jr., Freddie Drayton, Sr. (Aretha), Arthur Lee Drayton (Juanita), Benjamin Earl Drayton, Leroy Drayton (Elizabeth), Margie Smalls ( Nathaniel), Angela Brown and Beverley Anderson, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019