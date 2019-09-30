Helen C. Hardrick

In Loving Memory Of Helen C. Hardrick October 1, 1950 ~ August 5, 2018 I know there is a party in Heaven, just for you, I can only imagine the things you are asking Jesus to do! We laugh and cry at the thought of you today, As we would jump thru hoops to celebrate your birthday! Our hearts will forever feel pain and sorrow, but the strength you instilled in us brings hope for tomorrow! We love you now and forever, our beautiful Queen Helen! Sadly missed by your Husband, Childen, Sister, and Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
