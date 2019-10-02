Helen C. Rumph Charleston - Helen C. Rumph passed from this life into the loving arms of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday, September 30, 2019. The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Rumph Family Cemetery, Fisk Road, Givhans, SC. Helen was born on March 4, 1936 in Lexington County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ansel Crapps and Alice Koon Crapps. She grew up on Lake Murray where she attended Cedar Grove Lutheran Church and Old Lexington Baptist Church. She met her future husband while attending Newberry College. Helen and Kirk eventually moved to Charleston where for 60 years they made a wonderful life together. For 75 years she was an enthusiastic member of the church choir. Her other passions included tennis, bridge club and gardening. She leaves a great emptiness in the lives of her husband, Dr. G. Kirkland Rumph, Sr, their two sons, G. Kirkland Rumph, Jr., (Cynthia) and Dr. Daniel Newton Rumph (Dr. Brooke Bode) and four grandchildren, William, Mary Kate, Lily and Daniel all of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019