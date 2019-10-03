Helen C. Rumph Charleston - The family of Helen C. Rumph will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Rumph Family Cemetery, Fisk Road, Givhans, SC. Memorials may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019