Helen C. Rumph (1936 - 2019)
  "So sorry to learn of Helens passing. I found her to be a..."
    - Hal Sole
  "Dr. Rumph, Kirk (Jr), and Dan, I am so sorry for your loss...."
    - Hal Cummins
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
North Charleston United Methodist Church
1125 E. Montague Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Helen C. Rumph Charleston - The family of Helen C. Rumph will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 E. Montague Avenue at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Rumph Family Cemetery, Fisk Road, Givhans, SC. Memorials may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
