Helen Craven Langdale WALTERBORO - Mrs. Helen Craven Langdale, 87, entered into rest Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020 at her home in Walterboro surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Agape Hospice. She was the devoted wife of sixty-seven years to the late Mr. William Palmer Langdale, Jr. Born June 23, 1933 in Colleton County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Johnny William Craven and the late Annie Craven Craven. She retired from the Admissions Office from the former Colleton Regional Hospital in Walterboro. She was a devoted family person who centered her life around those she loved. She excelled at cooking, always welcoming others to her table and enjoyed their presence. She traveled with her family to the Great Smokey Mountains on many occasions and took pride in working in her yard. Surviving are: a son, Rickey Lynn Langdale, Sr. and his wife, Patsy of Walterboro; a daughter, Annette Langdale Woods of Walterboro; a daughter-in-law, Diane Crosby Langdale; a brother, Charles Craven (Ruby) of Charleston; and a sister, Betty Bullard (Charles) of North Charleston; five grandchildren, Angela Hadaway (Jimmy), Travis Langdale, Rick Langdale, Jr. (Samantha), Erica Pinckney (Jonathan), and Rebecca Ramsey (Kenny) of Walterboro; two step-grandchildren, Scott O'Quinn and Kim Brown; as well as a host of beloved great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis William Langdale in 2002; and a brother, Gerald Craven. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorials be directed in her memory to the charity of one's choice
. Funeral services will be conducted 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, December 4, 2020 from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend David Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Churchyard, 7345 Jefferies Highway, Walterboro. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 1 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston