Helen Dale Garvin Roof MT. PLEASANT - Helen Dale Garvin Roof, 65 of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away Saturday, June 22nd, 2019. She is survived by brothers Dean (Dottie) Garvin, Danny (Barbara), Doug (Ann) and her sisters Delia (George) Shampy and Charlie Garvin. Preceded in death by both parents, Roy Redd Garvin and Helen Davidson Garvin and brother David Garvin. After attending Clemson, and a brief marriage to Carrie Roof, she moved to Charleston where she started her career at Fowler Communications, Omni, and Wild Dunes. Later she pursued her passion as a ceramic artist and potter. She was active in the community, volunteering as a caregiver and teaching her craft. Most of all she lived her life on her terms, with toes in the sand and enjoying the laughter, spirits and love with all who had the pleasure to be in her company. As a person that never met a stranger, she created a network of friends that spanned the globe and across many walks of life. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 3:00PM, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2520 Middle St., Sullivan's Island, SC. A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's name can be made to The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019