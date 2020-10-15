Helen Deloris McCants-Williams ANTHEM, AZ - January 10, 1932 - October 11, 2020. Born in Charleston, South Carolina to Isaiah & Gertrude McCants, Helen was raised in a loving household with 7 siblings: Miriam, Izetta, Esther, Clarence, Erma, Coleen, and Bernard. Helen attended Burke High School in Charleston, South Carolina. She was married to Henry Simmons, who enlisted in the Army as they started their family. Helen dedicated most of her life to caring for her family and raising her 3 daughters. As a military wife, Helen lived in several cities in the U.S and abroad, such as Albuquerque, New Mexico, Iran, and Sierra Vista, Arizona. Her love for children ultimately led her into teaching. She was a teacher at a day care center, and a substitute teacher for elementary and middle schools throughout the city of Charleston, South Carolina. She enjoyed playing PO KEN NO with friends, dancing, concerts, and shopping at JC Penney. She was known for her smile and her giving spirit, which stemmed from her love of languages and of affirmation and giving. Compliments brought out the beautiful smile that she often shared with the world and although she didn't always have much, sharing everything she had defined her life. Helen is predeceased by her two daughters, Sonja and Carmen; her spouses: Henry Simmons, Clifford Deas, and James Williams; siblings: Miriam Scott, Izetta Dungee, Clarence McCants, Coleen Ware; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Helen is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Joseph) Wray, her grandchildren: Angelique (David), Christina, Derrick, Ronald, Akiro, Joseph "Todd", Jordan. Her great-grandchildren; Jasmin, Lyllian, David Jr., Gabriele, Derrick Jr., Dominic, Jailah, Dezmen, Kai, Zoey, and Kohben; sisters: Esther, Erma;. brother: Bernard (Dorothy); sisters-in-law: Catherine, Mary, and Edna; many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17,2020 at 3pm EST under the direction of Able Funeral Services Phoenix, Arizona 85035. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
