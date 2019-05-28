Helen Dickerson Charleston - The family of Mrs. Helen Dickerson announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 12 Noon at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church 44 Nassau St. Charleston, SC Interment: Riverview Memorial Park. Mrs. Dickerson was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Eli Dickerson; her son, Mr. Bernard Dickerson. She is survived by her children, Ronald Dickerson (Andrea), William Dickerson, Catherine Kleckley (Lee), Paula Dickerson, Roberta Dickerson, Paul Dickerson, Paulette Dickerson, Emily Dickerson, Angela Dickerson, Annette Dickerson, Adrienne Dickerson, Meredith Maxwell (Nathaniel), and Emil Dickerson; her special daughters, Monique Gourdine and Norma Lee Malloy; her sister, Mrs. Isadora White; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Dickerson will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will not be a family hour. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Helen is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019