Helen Duncan Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Helen Richardson Duncan are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:00 am in Mt. Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton, Pastor. Interment will follow in Stempoint Memorial Cemetery, James Island. Visitation will be held at mortuary Thursday from 4-7pm. Mrs. Duncan will lie in state at the church 10 am Friday until the hour of service. Mrs. Duncan leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Allison Duncan; children, Eurie Richardson(Angel),Lamont Richardson(Patricia), Thomaseen Williams and Robert Gray; siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 9, 2019