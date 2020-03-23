|
Helen E. Rutledge Goose Creek - Helen E. Rutledge, 87, of Goose Creek, passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Helen was born May 31, 1932 in Pembroke, GA to the late Herman and Katie Fletcher. She is survived by 3 sons, James Rutledge Jr. (June), Robert Rutledge (Cathy) and Stephen Rutledge (Andrea), 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great- grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, James M. Rutledge Sr. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020