Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Glenna Mims


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Glenna Mims Obituary
Helen Glenna Mims Summerville - Helen Glenna Mims, 88, of Summerville, wife of the late John W. Mims, Jr., passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence. Glenna was born on October 2, 1931 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Harry Glenn and Daisey Sherrill Bowman. She graduated from Principia High School in St. Louis, MO. She attended Coker College. Survivors include: one son, Michael Byron; and one grandson, Charles Michael Whaley (Fiance) Heidi Vaughan of N. Charleston. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one daughter: Deanna T. Whaley. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now