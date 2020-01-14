|
Helen Glenna Mims Summerville - Helen Glenna Mims, 88, of Summerville, wife of the late John W. Mims, Jr., passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence. Glenna was born on October 2, 1931 in Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Harry Glenn and Daisey Sherrill Bowman. She graduated from Principia High School in St. Louis, MO. She attended Coker College. Survivors include: one son, Michael Byron; and one grandson, Charles Michael Whaley (Fiance) Heidi Vaughan of N. Charleston. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one daughter: Deanna T. Whaley. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020