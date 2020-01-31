Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Helen Guy


1935 - 2020
Helen Guy Obituary
Helen Guy Ladson - Helen Deas Guy, 85, of Ladson, SC, passed away on January 29, 2020. Helen was born January 26, 1935 in Florence, SC to the late John M. and Meta Deas. She was a wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Helen loved being with her family and sisters. She enjoyed watching game shows and keeping her mind active. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Guy, Helen is survived by 2 children, her son Scott Guy and daughter Tracy Jones and her spouse, Ken Jones. Also 3 grandchildren, James W. Jones, Joshua W. Jones and Katelyn Guy. And also 1 great-grandson Noah Feria. Helen is predeceased by her sisters Melva Adams and Toni Stanley. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020
