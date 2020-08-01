Helen K. Rollins AIKEN, SC - Helen K. Rollins, of Aiken, SC, 93, passed peacefully on Wednesday July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by a son and her husband, Marshall D. Rollins, of nearly 70 years. She was blessed with a kind spirit which she used to serve her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in whatever she did. She has always loved teaching children, whether at church, Citadel Square Baptist for over 50 years or in some of the poorest areas of Charleston in their community centers. She developed quite a green thumb in her retirement years, after enjoying working at the Clemson Extension office for 15 years. She was very happy working in her own garden, in her church garden and in the Nathaniel Russell House gardens. Her family would like to express heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Benton House of Aiken for their loving care of her for over 2 years. We are also grateful to Encompass Hospice. Mrs. Rollins loved her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, whom she prayed for consistently. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, S.C. 29648. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
