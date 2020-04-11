|
|
Helen Lipman Goldberg Charleston - Helen Lipman Goldberg, originally from Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully in Sandy Springs, Georgia on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1931 in Wadesboro, NC to the late Max and Sara Lipman. After graduating from Memminger High School in 1949, Helen attended a business school before taking a job with the Citadel Athletic Department. It was during this time that she attended a BBYO convention in Augusta, GA and met the love of her life, Herbert Goldberg, from Asheville, NC. After a whirlwind romance, they were married at KKBE on October 15, 1950. Helen, along with her beloved sister-in-law, Minita Lipman, later began a successful catering company. Creative Caterers was well known for their delicious foods for over 40 years. On the rare occasions when she was not working, Helen enjoyed entertaining at her home, doing volunteer work, and playing mahj jong with her special ladies. She was well known for her big heart and generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by both family and friends. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Herbert Goldberg; Son Alan (Carolyn) Goldberg of Cleveland, Tennessee; Daughters Cheryl Goldberg of Columbia, SC, and Susan (Ken) Goldman of Atlanta, Georgia; and grandchildren Michael, Brian and Scott Goldberg, Lauren Vause, Jill Karelitz, Max Goldman, and Haley Goldman; great-grandchildren Natalie and Kaylee Goldberg, Noah and Ethan Goldberg. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements were made by both Dressler's Jewish Funeral Home in Atlanta and by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020