Helen Louise Elj GOOSE CREEK - Helen Louise (Zuna) Elj, 75, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Helen was born in Wilmington, Delaware to John and Catherine Zuna. She grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and graduated from Catholic High. She was married to Howard Elj, Sr. for 25+ years, had 5 children and settled in Goose Creek, SC in 1977. Helen was a US Navy wife, daughter and mother of three Veterans. She earned an Associate's degree in early Childhood education and worked for Head Start and the American Red Cross. Helen was a member of All Saints Chapel of Men Riv and was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception church of Goose Creek since their founding, where she regularly volunteered by teaching CCD. Helen's hobbies included painting both canvas and ceramics. She played the piano, enjoyed antiques, loved to tour local sights and loved the history of Goose Creek and Charleston. Helen is survived by her siblings, Susan Zuna Scheper, Kay Zuna, John Zuna (Debby), Jim Zuna Sr.(Debbie), and Betty Ann Winebrenner (Greg); her children, Howard Elj, Jr,, Maria Elj, Christopher Elj, and Jason Elj; Her grandchildren, Brady Estes and Teresa Elj; Her daughter-in-law, Noreen Daly; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son, Eric Elj. Helen greatly loved the Lord, the Blessed mother, and her family. She was a sharp and witty woman until the very end and will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched. The relatives and friends of Helen are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church (510 St James Ave. Goose Creek, South Carolina, 29445) at 11:00 am (Please note: Masks and Social Distancing will be followed) with a remembrance gathering immediately following at her home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
