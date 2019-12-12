|
Helen Louise Hilton Hayward Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Helen Louise Hilton Hayward are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Charleston. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Ave, 3rd Floor Palo Alto, CA 94301. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019