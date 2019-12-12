Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Magnolia Cemetery
70 Cunnington Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Helen Louise Hilton Hayward

Helen Louise Hilton Hayward Obituary
Helen Louise Hilton Hayward Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Helen Louise Hilton Hayward are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, Charleston. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation, 228 Hamilton Ave, 3rd Floor Palo Alto, CA 94301. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
