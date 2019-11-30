Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Mae Lemley. View Sign Service Information Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro , SC 29488 (843)-538-5408 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro , SC 29488 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Victory Baptist Church Walterboro 161 Maple Ridge Road , SC View Map Interment Following Services Glendale Memorial Cemetery 2210 Mount Carmel Road Walterboro , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Mae Lemley WALTERBORO - Mrs. Helen Mae Lemley, 92, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, November 29, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was the wife of the late Mr. Floyd George Lemley. Born April 19, 1927, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, she was the last surviving child of the late Thomas and Marie Rosensteel. She made Walterboro her home in 1984 and has been busy ever since. She was no stranger to hard work and was always in the middle of everything, remaining a vibrant active woman up until her last days on this earth. For a number of years, she managed the Travelers Motel and then alongside her husband, they managed the Green Acres Campground. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church, where she was active at her beloved church and sang in the choir. She was an icon at the local farmers market, always present and well known by all the locals. She was a volunteer at the Colleton Medical Center and was a member of the PEP Club and H2U Club. She grew up in an era where things were both made by hand and from scratch. Her pies and her homemade breads were delectable and she possessed a great talent with sewing. Even during the war effort, she served her part, building tanks for air planes in Muncie, Indiana. Helen had a life well lived, placing the Lord first and always giving the best she had to her family whom she dearly loved. Surviving are: three children, Ronald C. Lemley and his wife Mary Beth of Charleston, Donald Leslie Lemley and his wife Karen of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, and Carol Marie Crosby and her husband "Skippy" of Walterboro; her five grandkids, Michael Patrick Lemley, Jessica Carson (Brett), Kayla Fouse, Matthew August (Skyler), and Ed Lemley; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua Fouse, McKenzie Sprinkle, Autumn August, and Haley August. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Victory Baptist Church, 161 Maple Ridge Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, from Victory Baptist Church, 161 Maple Ridge Road, Walterboro. Pastor Jerome Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The family will receive friends this Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at:

