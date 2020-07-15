Helen McCray N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Helen Louise Jenkins McCray are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM at Bethany Baptist Church, 790 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Mrs. McCray is survived by her sons, Harry W. Smalls, Jr., Christopher McCray, Jr. (Rita) and Gerald McCray; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston