Helen Mitchell ADAMS RUN, SC - Helen Mitchell, of Adams Run, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 10, 2020. She is survived by her siblings Nathaniel Mitchell (Gladys), Leon Mitchell, Charles Mitchell (Ruth), Lillian Mitchell and Lou Ethel Mitchell, niece, Frances , nephew, Darrell, and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A walk through viewing will be on Friday, July 17th from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. at 7173 Highway 162, Hollywood. The family will have a Private Graveside Service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-889-9180 or 1-800-290-5954.
