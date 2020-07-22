1/1
Helen Novick Antman
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Novick Antman Sullivan's Island - Whenever Helen Antman, who died on July 21 at the age of 104, was asked for advice from her long life, she'd say, "Be sure to have a little fun every day." She pursued that goal through all of life's challenges with strength and remarkable resiliency. Among her happiest times were being on stage with her husband, Bernie, in their Chicago temple's player's group and in the choir at KKBE. Her parents, Sadie and Philip Novick were Russian immigrants to New York. Sadie loved to sing and dance and taught Helen many colorful Yiddish songs and phrases. Despite the obstacles to female professionals, she forged a successful career selling yellow page advertising but would dash home to make lunch everyday for her two boys, Mark and Jeff, when they were in grade school. She loved working and looked for a job until she was 100 years old. Helen and Bernie retired to Charleston and used it as their home base to travel. They especially enjoyed visiting Europe and Israel. As the family grew to include grands, great-grands and in-laws it was her greatest joy to whip up one of her legendary noodle kugels and gather everyone around the table. Her brisket recipe is a family heirloom. Her long life spanned the history of the country: She saw women being given the right to vote and she proudly made calls for Hillary Clinton. Helen is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Antman (Judith), Mark Antman (Carol), grandchildren, Philip Antman, Natanya O'Donnell (Lake), Lena Quinonez (Ruben), great-granddaughters, Lana and Emilia O'Donnell, nieces, Debby Gross and Jillian Torres and in-laws, Lila, Bob, Hanna and Andrew (obm) Trussler. A graveside funeral for just the family will take place Thursday, July 23, 2020 and a Zoom memorial on Sunday, July 26, 2020. To honor Helen, donations can be made to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim's music fund. Or dedicate a moment of fun to her memory. A message may be sent to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Interment
11:00 AM
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 23, 2020
What a wonderful joy it was in knowing Mrs. Antman. You got a kick out of hearing her stories, and her love for her family. A life well lived. Our paths crossed twice, in the earlier years in banking then later years at the nursing home. I enjoyed my visits with you and of course Mark. She will be missed.

Nancy DeDe
Nancy DeDe
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mark and Carol,
Sending my sincere condolences on the loss of Helen. I hope you can find comfort in the devotion you showed for your mother. You are in my thoughts.
Fondly,
Kay
Kay Drummond
Family Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I loved Helen’s outlook on life,
She always had a positive attitude.
I enjoyed my time working with Helen and our Saturday night card games.
I sorry for your loss, she loved her boy’s so much!
Prayers to all,
Maxine Adams
Maxine Adams
Friend
July 23, 2020
My prayers are with you during this time. I remember seeing Helen with y'all at Osceola's Muse and truly she was remarkable. I know she will be missed by your family. Love- Susan
Susan Pearlstine
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to all of the Antman family. "Grandma Helen" was a treasure to your family. Plus she was lots of fun! You all are so blessed to have so many wonderful memories of her to share. Our hope is those memories will continue to sustain you and keep her memory alive...
Sending love and hugs to all, Susie & Dan Larcamp
Susie Larcamp
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved