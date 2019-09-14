Helen Robertson Tisdale Mt. Pleasant - Helen Robertson Tisdale of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away on September 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Edmund Tisdale, Jr. Mrs. Tisdale was born August 10, 1923 in Rocky Mount, Virginia, a daughter of the late Samuel Edison Robertson and the late Sarah Waid Robertson. She attended the National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia, and upon graduation worked for Edmonds Bros. Supply Co. and Edmonds Bros. Wholesale Corp. in Bristol, TN. Mrs. Tisdale also worked for the Saint Andrews Episcopal Church Preschool as a Teaching Assistant. Mrs. Tisdale considered herself "Richly Blessed" and was likewise a blessing to those who knew her. She found much joy in one of her greatest goals in life: being a mother. For many years, she was an active member of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church in Charleston, where she taught Sunday school, served on the flower committee, and assisted elderly members of the congregation. She was an active member of the Charleston Garden Club. Surviving are her son, Alfred Edmund (Ed) Tisdale, III and his wife Sue, of Myrtle Beach, SC; three daughters, Anne T. McChesney and her husband, Paul, of Spartanburg, SC, Carol T. Nicholson and her husband, Stacy of Charlotte, NC, and Mary T. Georgis and her husband, Ted, of San Francisco, CA; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The memorial service for Helen Robertson Tisdale will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Stuhr's Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MUSC Foundation: Heart and Vascular Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019