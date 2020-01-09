Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Mazie" Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen "Mazie" Russell Obituary
Helen "Mazie" Russell MT. PLEASANT -Mrs. Helen "Mazie" Russell, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and the widow of Collin Russell, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in The Palmetto Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Mrs. Russell is survived by her devoted children: Mavis Russell-Boatman, Carllette Russell and Antoinette Russell; siblings: Rosabell Summons, Albertha Harris and Marie King; grandchildren: Akin Jackson, Kim Anderson, Jan Anderson, Cinque Coleman, Latreece Boatman, Stafford G. Boatman, Jr., Lavonda Harris and Anthony C. Gary and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Mrs. Russell is preceded in death by her sister, Diana Mack. The Family will be receiving friends at 17 Shem Drive; Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -