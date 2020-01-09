|
|
Helen "Mazie" Russell MT. PLEASANT -Mrs. Helen "Mazie" Russell, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and the widow of Collin Russell, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in The Palmetto Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Mrs. Russell is survived by her devoted children: Mavis Russell-Boatman, Carllette Russell and Antoinette Russell; siblings: Rosabell Summons, Albertha Harris and Marie King; grandchildren: Akin Jackson, Kim Anderson, Jan Anderson, Cinque Coleman, Latreece Boatman, Stafford G. Boatman, Jr., Lavonda Harris and Anthony C. Gary and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Mrs. Russell is preceded in death by her sister, Diana Mack. The Family will be receiving friends at 17 Shem Drive; Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020