Helen S. Abbott Hanahan - Helen S. Abbott of Hanahan, SC, wife of the late David Abbott, passed away on September 5, 2020 with her family close by. Helen was born in Greenville, SC to the late William and Beatrice Smith. She is survived by her three children, Richard Abbott, Rudolph Abbott and Vince Abbott. Her seven grandchildren, Rachel Abbott, Richard Abbott, Savannah Abbott, Jonathan Abbott, David Abbott, and Loran Abbott. Also, her three great-grandchildren, Payton Abbott, Nicholas Polensky and Erin Polensky. Helen will have a private graveside service. She will be missed, but always loved. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
