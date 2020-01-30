|
Helen Singleton Charleston - Mrs. Helen E. Singleton, 97, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Singleton and those of her husband are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Ave. Rev. Dr. Arthur Evans, Sr., pastor. Interment will follow at Monrovia Cemetery. There will not be a wake. Viewing for Mrs. Singleton will be Friday 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Dorothy's Home For Funerals. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Mr. Arthur Singleton; daughters and son, Mrs. Arthurmae Cuthbert (Rev. Charles Cuthbert), Ms. Lavern Singleton, Mrs. Joyce Chavis (Allen), Mrs. Dianne Smith (Eugene), Mr. Ronald Singleton and Mrs. Melissa Washington (Jimmy); 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grands; sisters and brother, Mrs. Sarah Waymer, Mrs. Deloris Brown, and Mr. Joseph Edwards; nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020