Helen Solarsh Lipsky ATLANTA, GA - Helen Solarsh Lipsky (age 97) of Atlanta, GA died on Nov. 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Miriam and Louis Solarsh, her three sisters and one brother. Helen was born on Aug. 24, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY and has been with her high school sweetheart for 82 years. Helen and Irving were truly a love story. They lived in Charleston, SC for 58 years and were pillars of the Jewish community. Helen worked as a bookkeeper for many years in her own business with her husband, Irving, called People' s Clothing Store, and devoted herself to her family. She was a member of NCJW, ORT, a lifetime member of Hadassah, Charleston Jewish Federation, and Synagogue Emanu-El. Helen also did volunteer work at Roper St. Francis Hospital and the Sherman Retirement Home. Helen and Irving spent many summers in Israel on volunteer missions. They were honored by the Israel Bonds while living in Charleston. She was a true woman of valor who selflessly did for others. Helen and Irving were married for 78 years. She is survived by him and her daughters and sons-in-law: Arlene (Steven) Marcus, Linda (Melvin) Wyland and Ina (Harold) Enoch. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Myra, Seth (Peggy), Jill, Amy, Jordan and Ryan and four great-grandchildren: Michael, Ari, Molly and Annie. The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers who were with her for three years. They were true angels from heaven. The family would also like to thank Weinstein Hospice for their support and guidance through this difficult time. Please send donations in Helen's name to Synagogue Emanu-El or to the . Funeral Services were held graveside at Arlington Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 am. Shiva services will be at the home of Linda and Mel Wyland on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26 and 27 at 5:00 pm in Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019

