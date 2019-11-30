Helen Stratacos Bellavita

Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
Helen Stratacos Bellavita Charleston - The graveside service for Helen Stratacos Bellavita will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race St., Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019
