Helen Stratcos Bellavita Charleston - Helen Stratacos Bellavita, 89, of Lutz, Florida, formerly of Charleston and wife of the late Michael J. Bellavita entered into eternal rest Friday, November 22, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at the graveside in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road at 3:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Helen was born March 8, 1930 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Nicholas J. Stratacos and Panagiota Andresakis Stratacos. She is survived by her five nieces, Helen Fornino of Lutz, FL, Pamela Nolen of Palm Harbor, FL, Teresa Strength of Augusta, GA, Marie Newman of Augusta, GA and Linda Neil of Arden, NC and extended family. Memorials may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 30 Race St., Charleston, SC 29403.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019