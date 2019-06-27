Helen Swinton Simmons

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Swinton Simmons.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Swinton Simmons MCLELLANVILLE, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Helen Swinton Simmons and those of her husband the late Mr. Alfred Simmons, Sr., their children Joyce Garrett, Mary Maxwell Simmons, Alfred Simmons, Jr. , Joanne Simmons, Sheila (Jack) Scott and Kershun Myers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday June 29, 2019 12:00 Noon at Tibwin AME Church 9442 Hwy 17 North McClellanville, SC, interment church cemetery. Viewing this afternoon at the funeral home 3-5 PM and at the church 7-8 PM with the family. Condolence may sent to the family at http://www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com, Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.