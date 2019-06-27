Helen Swinton Simmons MCLELLANVILLE, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Helen Swinton Simmons and those of her husband the late Mr. Alfred Simmons, Sr., their children Joyce Garrett, Mary Maxwell Simmons, Alfred Simmons, Jr. , Joanne Simmons, Sheila (Jack) Scott and Kershun Myers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday June 29, 2019 12:00 Noon at Tibwin AME Church 9442 Hwy 17 North McClellanville, SC, interment church cemetery. Viewing this afternoon at the funeral home 3-5 PM and at the church 7-8 PM with the family. Condolence may sent to the family at http://www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com, Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019