Rev. Dr. Helen T. McKune CHARLESTON - Reverend Dr. Helen T. McKune, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest, Thursday, March 19, 2020. She will be truly missed by her son, Delaine LaMont McKune; much-loved step-daughter, Denise McKune-Nicks; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Margaret Thomas and Virginia Thomas; nephews and nieces and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Rev. Dr. MuKune's funeral services and burial will be private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020