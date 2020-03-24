Home

The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
More Obituaries for Helen McKune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Helen Thomas McKune

Reverend Helen Thomas McKune Obituary
Reverend Helen Thomas McKune CHARLESTON - The viewing for Reverend Helen McKune will be held this afternoon at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2020
