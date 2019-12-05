|
First Lady Helen Townsend Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of First Lady Helen Mae Bascome Townsend are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, 5672 Salters Hill Road, Ravenel, SC. Interment - St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. First Lady Townsend is survived by her five sons, Vernon Townsend (Judy), Alphonso Townsend (Betty), Lindsey Townsend, Allen Townsend (Claudia) and Hercules Townsend; six daughters, Wilma Townsend, Julie Ann Charles (Wilmore), Sherald Townsend, Barbara Townsend, Retired SFC Christine Townsend and Minister Darleen Townsend; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019