Helen Vaden Sechrest Kapcsandi CHARLESTON - Mrs. Helen Vaden Sechrest Kapcsandi, 93, passed away on February 26, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Manor in Charleston, SC. She was born on July 30, 1926, in Stokes County, NC, to Robert Fletcher Vaden, Sr. and Ida Palmer Vaden. She graduated from Sedge Garden High School and worked as a legal secretary during her career for several different law firms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter Sechrest in 1961, Eugene Kapcsandi in 1992, and Lee Flannagan in 2003; her sisters, Gladys, Mozelle Wood, Josephine Gurley, and Lucille Motsinger; and her brothers, Vernon Vaden, Howard Vaden, and Tom Vaden. Surviving are her son, Walter Phillip Sechrest and wife, Midge, of Charleston, SC; brother, Robert Vaden and wife, Ruth, of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Tammie Leigh Sechrest of Chicago, IL, and Jeffrey Sean Sechrest and wife, Jacqui, of Charleston, SC; three great-grandchildren, Cole Wray Sechrest, Zane Pierce Sechrest, and Vivian Ettalee Sechrest, all of Charleston, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 10301 N NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC, with Pastor Ryan Lyles officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will be at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 9, 2020