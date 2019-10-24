Helen "Tee" Venning Burns MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mrs. Helen "Tee" Venning Burns, those of her husband the late Arthur Burns, her children Julius Fraiser and Barbara B. (Charles) Jefferson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, siblings Dorothy L. Ketchen and Carrie M. Manigault, nieces, and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Olive Branch A.M.E. Church 1734 Hwy. 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC. Interment, Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019