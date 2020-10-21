Helen Walker Infinger Bowers WALTERBORO - Mrs. Helen Walker Infinger Bowers passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Roper St. Francis in Mount Pleasant. She was 87. Mrs. Bowers was born in Colleton County on June 7, 1933, a daughter of the late F.C. and Martha Walker. A graduate of Walterboro High School, she married the love of her life Mack Clement Infinger on June 8, 1952. After only twelve years of marriage, he passed away unexpectedly, leaving her with two young daughters to support and Infinger's Jewelry to run. Always determined to succeed, Mrs. Bowers learned the jewelry business through perseverance and hard work while raising her young daughters. Until her recent illness, Mrs. Bowers was at work on a daily basis for the last 56 years. She loved her community, and was known as a fine businesswoman who always treated every customer as if they were family. She was a Christian woman who performed countless deeds for those in need anonymously. Mrs. Bowers loved Christmas and all of the decorations and celebrations that came with it, but her greatest love was her family. She was a truly devoted wife mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Bowers is survived by her daughters, Victoria Tuten (James) of Varnville, and Cindy Corley (John) of Walterboro. She has four grandchildren: Heather Tuten, John Thomas (Dejah), Nina Thomas, and Mack Thomas (Ashley). There are eight great-grandchildren: Logan, Gabriel, Elijah, Ainsley, Hayden, Mack, Luke, and Macy. Mrs. Bowers leaves behind two brothers, Elliott Walker (Dean) and Roy Walker of Walterboro, and a sister, Catherine Brooks of Columbia. She has two sisters-in-law, Angela Walker of Prosperity and Lugie Walker of Walterboro, a devoted caregiver, Ingrid Carrero, and a devoted employee she loved as a daughter, Angela Biering. There are a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mrs. Bowers was preceded in death by her second husband Harry Mark Bowers and her siblings W.C. Walker, Jane Ballagh, Randolph Walker, and Kenneth Walker. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parker-Rhoden. Services will be held Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Indian Field Cemetery in Saint George. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Indian Field Cemetery. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
