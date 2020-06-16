Helen Wilken O'Hagan Charleston - On June 13, 2020, Helen Wilken O'Hagan, loving sister, aunt and friend passed away with family by her side. Helen was born on February 7, 1931, in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the daughter of John J. O'Hagan and Helen Wilken O'Hagan. In her childhood, she got the nickname "Speedy" because she was always on the go and had something to accomplish, and accomplish she did! After high school, she attended the Dock Street Theater School and became their business manager for two years, learning the "in's" and "out's" of staging large events, which would become her life's work. But Charleston wasn't big enough for Helen. So, in 1955, she was off to New York City and quickly landed a job at Saks Fifth Avenue. Within three years she was made Director of Publicity and in 1975, she became their Vice President, Director of Public Relations and Special Events. She loved staging fashion shows and special charity events for Saks, particularly SFA/USA which highlighted the top American designers of that time Adolfo, Bill Blass, Geoffrey Beene, Carolina Herrera, Mary McFadden and Oscar de la Renta, who all became her lifelong friends. One of her great joys earlier in her career was going to Europe to photograph the upcoming collections from the major European designers, many of which she helped introduce into the US market. During these trips and her time at Sak's she became very close to many members of the extended Ferragamo family. In 1986, she received the Chairman's Award from Sak's chairman, Mel Jacobs, who said, "She's the conscience of the company. She's the source of our roots. She's played a crucial role in shaping Sak's public image." After 39 years it was time to retire and spend time with her great friend, Claudette Colbert. They split their time between a beautiful beach house in Barbados and a Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City. In her later years she split her time between New York and Charleston, spending time with dear friends and family. Helen is predeceased by her parents and brother, John (Johnny) O'Hagan. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen O'Hagan Blanchard, her nieces and nephews, Helaine Blanchard Christy, Paul Blanchard, Jay O'Hagan, David O'Hagan, Kathleen O'Hagan Hennessey and Frank O'Hagan, as well as many grandnieces and nephews, cousins and great friends. Due to current circumstances her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. The Rite of Committal will take place at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be sent to The Dock Street Theater, 135 Church St., Charleston, SC 29401, the Restoration Fund at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 89 Hasell St., 29401 or to Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, 869 Lexington Ave,. New York, NY 10065. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.