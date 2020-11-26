1/1
Helena Graham
Helena Graham N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Helena Graham will celebrate her life on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. There will be NO walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday. Ms. Graham leaves to cherish her memories her children, Jamaal T. Washington (Turywrate), Kierre J. Washington and Michael Anthony Washington; siblings, Walter Graham Jr. (Maureen), Maxine Hamilton, Abraham Graham (Tonya) and Ivan Graham; grandchildren, aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Graham is preceded in death by her son, James A. Washington; parents, Mattie P. Jackson and Abraham Bennett. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
