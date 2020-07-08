Helena Wilder JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Ms. Helena Wilder are invited to attend her Graveside services on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in Payne Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Thursday from 2-6pm at the mortuary. Ms. Wilder leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving and caring relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at mortuary and graveside services. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
