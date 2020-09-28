1/1
Helene Gertrude Treinies Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helene Gertrude Treinies Bryan Hollywood, SC - Helene Gertrude Treinies Bryan, 94, of Hollywood, wife of the late Harold Ray Bryan, Sr., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Dayspring Assisted Living. JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING Family and friends are invited to the visitation celebrating her life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dayspring Assisted Living, 5146 Towles Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449. Helene was born on February 15, 1926 in Germany, daughter of the late Amanda Rose Treinies. Helene, affectionately known as "Omi" was raised as a farm girl, she loved dancing, flowers, and fashion. She escaped the dictatorship of East Berlin to find a life of freedom in Western Germany where she became a bookkeeper for the German Government. This brave move led her to meet her first husband, Vernon, a member of the US Air Force. She was sponsored into the United States by his aunt, Zelma Woizeski. Survivors include: three children: Karen Ledbetter (Kim Ledbetter) of Lighthouse Point, FL, Cheryl Roseland (Rex) of Rapid City, SD, and Vernon Woizeski, III of Indiantown, FL; five grandchildren: Jennifer Colangelo (Mario), Cody Woizeski (Sarah), Lindsay Morley (Ricardo), Kellen Ledbetter (Tiffany), and Amy Glauber (Chris); and eight great-grandchildren: Nicholas Colangelo (Courtney), Reid Colangelo, Shaelen Morley, Rylin Morley, Kyler Ledbetter, Christopher Glauber, Jackson Glauber, and Charlotte Glauber. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved