Helene Gertrude Treinies Bryan Hollywood, SC - Helene Gertrude Treinies Bryan, 94, of Hollywood, wife of the late Harold Ray Bryan, Sr., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Dayspring Assisted Living. JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES FACIAL COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING Family and friends are invited to the visitation celebrating her life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dayspring Assisted Living, 5146 Towles Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449. Helene was born on February 15, 1926 in Germany, daughter of the late Amanda Rose Treinies. Helene, affectionately known as "Omi" was raised as a farm girl, she loved dancing, flowers, and fashion. She escaped the dictatorship of East Berlin to find a life of freedom in Western Germany where she became a bookkeeper for the German Government. This brave move led her to meet her first husband, Vernon, a member of the US Air Force. She was sponsored into the United States by his aunt, Zelma Woizeski. Survivors include: three children: Karen Ledbetter (Kim Ledbetter) of Lighthouse Point, FL, Cheryl Roseland (Rex) of Rapid City, SD, and Vernon Woizeski, III of Indiantown, FL; five grandchildren: Jennifer Colangelo (Mario), Cody Woizeski (Sarah), Lindsay Morley (Ricardo), Kellen Ledbetter (Tiffany), and Amy Glauber (Chris); and eight great-grandchildren: Nicholas Colangelo (Courtney), Reid Colangelo, Shaelen Morley, Rylin Morley, Kyler Ledbetter, Christopher Glauber, Jackson Glauber, and Charlotte Glauber. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
