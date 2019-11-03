|
Helene Lynne Suttles Charleston - Helene Lynne Suttles, 88, of Charleston, widow of Donald Eugene Suttles, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Charleston. Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville on November 4, 2019 at 4 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Suttles honor to a . Mrs. Suttles was born December 26, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Samuel Rose and Fay Sherman Rose. She graduated from Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia and attended Temple University. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Survivors include two daughters: Sherry Robin Ruggiero (Mark) of Hanahan and Sandra Lee Jakubow (James) of Boca Raton, FL, six grandchildren: Dennis Ruggiero (Kimberly), Jaime Bacardi, Amanda Bacardi, Mark A. Ruggiero, Ethan Jakubow and Jameson Jakubow and seven great- grandchildren: Dylan Ruggiero, Jayson Ruggiero, Tatum Ruggerio, Aubrey Ruggerio, Nicholas Walker, R. Parker Anderson and Jordyn Anderson. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 4, 2019