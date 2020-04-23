|
|
Helyn Dawson Pawleys Island, SC - Helyn McKinney Dawson, 89, widow of John Baker Dawson, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home. Born on December 6, 1930, in Everette, WA, she was a daughter of the late Herbert E. McKinney and the late Louise Hitch McKinney. Mrs. Dawson was a charter member of Wayne United Methodist Church where she served as the church treasurer for many years. She was a member of the Williams Sunday school class and sang in the church choir for more than 50 years. Mrs. Dawson was a past patron of the Winyah Chapter #148 Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Dawson was a great cook, and she and her husband loved to entertain. They were lucky to have family and friends visit from all over the US and were fortunate to be able to spend 6 months at their home on Winyah Bay and 6 months at Seasaw on Pawleys Island. Survivors include; four children, Dawn Marguerite D. Chase (Sanborn) of Pawleys Island, John B. "Duff" Dawson, Jr. (Liz) of Georgetown, Dean H. Dawson (Beth) of Georgetown and Damon E. Dawson (Cori) of Georgetown; nine grandchildren, John Baker Dawson, III (Wendy); Ramsay F. Dawson (Kathy) of Georgetown; Sandra C. Cannon (Tad) of Spartanburg; Kloo C. Hansen (Andy) of Sylva, NC; Betsy Crosby of Pawleys Island; Witte Crosby of Denver, CO; Julie Dawson of Georgetown; Carson Dawson of Pawleys Island and Damon E. "DJ" Dawson, Jr. of Georgetown; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the love of her life of 63 years, John Baker Dawson; a grandson, Jack Crosby; a great-granddaughter, Mary Kate Dawson; and her only sibling, Dawn M. Seely. Graveside services will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will set a date to receive friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wayne United Methodist Church General Fund, 621 Wayne St., Georgetown, SC 29440 or to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC 29440. Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com. Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements, (843) 485-4242. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020