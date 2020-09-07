Henray Green SUMMERVILLE - The family of Mr. Henray Green announces his passing on Friday, September 4, 2020. You are invited to watch his celebration of life services via livestreaming on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 11:00AM by going to dickersonmortuary.net
and choosing the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Mr. Green is survived by devoted wife, Mrs. Theresa Green; his children, Shawndel Lee, Dalton Green (Ashley), and Paige Green-Minus (Reshawn); his grandchildren, Jashyrah Sass, Armand Green, Xavier Minus, and Dylan Minus; his siblings, Evelyn D. Middleton, Sandra L. Pinckney, Catalina Perry (Darryl), and Vickman Green, Jr. (Shelly); his extended siblings, Inez Pringle, Daisy Pringle, William Green (Ida), and Jessie Green; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Green will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Henray is resting in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston