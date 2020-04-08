|
Henrietta Levingston Hollywod, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Henrietta Levingston are invited to attend her public viewing on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Ms. Levingston is survived by her sister, Rosa Jacobs Mungin; brother, Master Sergeant John Wesley Jacobs (Lois); special daughter, Geraldine Cameron (Leonard); social club member, Bernice Youngblood; devoted church members, Irene Townsend and Laura Middleton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; dedicated caregivers, Debra Stewart, Louethel Morrison and Vanessa Drayton. She was preceded in death by her sister, Georgia Jackson. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2020