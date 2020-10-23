Henrietta Pinckney-Lewis Awendaw - The family of Mrs. Henrietta Pinckney Lewis announces with great sorrow her passing on October 22, 2020. Mrs. Henrietta Pinckney Lewis was born on June 13, 1938, widow of Mr. Thomas Lewis; daughter of the late, Mr. Abraham Pinckney, Sr. and Mrs. Rebeccca Singleton Pinckney; sister of the late Ms. Annie Pinckney, Ms.Delores James, Mr. Abraham Pinckney and Mr Marion Pinckney. Mrs Lewis leaves one son, Mr. Malcolm Pinckney; grandchildren, Crystal and Devonte; three sisters, Mrs. Isabell Pinckney, Ms. Patricia Pinckney and Ms. Miriam Pinckney Levy; four brothers, Mr Johnny Pinckney, Mr. Jerry Pinckney, Mr. Michael Pinckney and Mr. Anthony Pinckney; and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M.Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc. 4129 Highway 17 N. Awendaw,SC 29429 (843) 881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
